Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2021

Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.085 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RYI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.25% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $27.46, the dividend yield is 1.24%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RYI was $27.46, representing a -8.62% decrease from the 52 week high of $30.05 and a 208.54% increase over the 52 week low of $8.90.

RYI is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) and Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH). RYI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.4. Zacks Investment Research reports RYI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 6350%, compared to an industry average of -3.6%.

