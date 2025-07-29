Ryerson Holding Corp. Q2 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Ryerson Holding Corp. (RYI) released a profit for second quarter that Decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $1.9 million, or $0.06 per share. This compares with $9.9 million, or $0.29 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Ryerson Holding Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2.5 million or $0.08 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.23 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 4.9% to $1.17 billion from $1.23 billion last year.

Ryerson Holding Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.9 Mln. vs. $9.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.06 vs. $0.29 last year. -Revenue: $1.17 Bln vs. $1.23 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.14 - $1.18B

