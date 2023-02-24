Ryerson Announces Secondary Offering By Principal Shareholder; Enters Concurrent Stock Repurchase

(RTTNews) - Ryerson Holding Corp. (RYI) announced its principal shareholder, an affiliate of Platinum Equity LLC, has commenced a secondary offering of 2,486,580 shares of the company's common stock. The selling stockholder will receive all of the net proceeds from the offering.

Also, the company has entered into a share repurchase agreement with the selling stockholder pursuant to which the company plans to separately repurchase 1,513,420 shares of common stock directly from the selling stockholder.

Ryerson is a value-added processor and distributor of industrial metals, with operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.