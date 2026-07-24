Ryder's Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Increases Y/Y

Ryder System, Inc. R reported impressive second-quarter 2026 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Quarterly earnings per share (EPS) of $3.73 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.70 and improved 12.4% year over year, reflecting share repurchases and higher earnings in Fleet Management Solutions (“FMS”).

Ryder System, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Ryder System, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Ryder System, Inc. Quote

Total revenues of $3.35 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.31 billion and rose 5% year over year. Operating revenues of $2.70 billion increased 3% year over year.

Segmental Results

Fleet Management Solutions: Total revenues of $1.56 billion inched up 6% year over year, reflecting higher fuel pricing passed through to customers and higher operating revenues. Operating revenues of $1.30 billion increased 1% year over year, reflecting contractual revenue growth, partially offset by lower commercial rental demand.

Supply-Chain Solutions: Total revenues of $1.47 billion inched up 8% year over year, reflecting increased operating revenues. Operating revenues rose 7% year over year to $1.1 billion, owing to new business, partially offset by lost business in automotive.

Dedicated Transportation Solutions: Total revenues of $600 million declined 1% year over year, while operating revenues of $455 million fell 3% year over year. The declines reflected lower operating revenues and subcontracted transportation costs passed through to customers, partially offset by higher fuel revenues.

R’s Liquidity

Ryder exited the second quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $219 million compared with $198 million at the quarter-end of 2026.

R’s total debt (including the current portion) was $7.46 billion at the second-quarter end compared with $7.64 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025.

R’s Offers 2026 Outlook

For third-quarter 2026, Ryder expects adjusted EPS in the range of $4.00-$4.20. The mid-point of the guided range ($04.10) is above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.70.

For 2026, Ryder now expects adjusted EPS in the range of $14.40-$14.80, higher than the prior guidance of $14.05-$14.80. The mid-point of the guided range ($14.60) is below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.73.

Management continues to anticipate total revenues and operating revenues to increase 3% each on a year over year basis.

Adjusted ROE (return on equity) is expected to be 18%. Net cash from operating activities is still projected to be $2.7 billion. Adjusted free cash flow expectation remains unchanged at $700-$800 million. Capital expenditure is still estimated to be $2.4 billion.

Currently, Ryder carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Q2 Performances of Other Transportation Companies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies WAB, operating as Wabtec Corporation, reported encouraging second-quarter 2026 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased year over year.

Quarterly adjusted earnings of $2.76 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.63 by 4.9% and increased 21.6% year over year, owing to higher sales and operating margin expansion.

Revenues climbed 17.5% to $3.18 billion and surpassed the consensus mark of $3.08 billion by 3.2%.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. UAL reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $1.99 per share, down 48.6% year over year but above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.92 by 3.7%.

Operating revenues rose 16% to $17.67 billion and were essentially in line with the $17.68 billion consensus mark. A 12.1% increase in total revenues per available seat mile or TRASM, and broad-based gains across premium, loyalty and cargo revenues, supported the top line despite sharply higher fuel costs.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. JBHT reported second-quarter 2026 earnings of $1.91 per share, up 45.8% from $1.31 a year ago. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.71 by 11.7%.

Operating revenues climbed 19.4% year over year to $3.50 billion and surpassed the consensus mark of $3.19 billion by 9.5%. Higher volumes and pricing across several businesses supported growth, led by a 10% increase in Intermodal loads.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.