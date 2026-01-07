Ryder Welcomes New Year With Truck Service Depot Acquisition

Ryder System, Inc. (R) has started the new year on a solid note with its latest acquisition. To this end, Ryder announced the completion of the purchase of Truck Service Depot on Jan. 5, 2026. Financial terms of the deal have been kept under wraps.

Atlanta-based Truck Service Depot is a mobile maintenance business servicing commercial trucks and trailers in Georgia. With a team of more than 20 technicians, Truck Service Depot operates in two physical locations: a 10 full drive-through maintenance bay facility in Atlanta, GA, and a service center in Savannah, GA.

The deal closure is followed by the integration of Truck Service Depot employees, assets, and operations into Ryder’s retail mobile maintenance business, Torque by Ryder, throughout 2026. Scott Marshall, founder of Truck Service Depot in 2018, will work closely with Ryder in this transition process. The acquisition is anticipated to generate synergies for both Ryder and Truck Service Depot customers.

How Will Ryder Benefit?

The purchase of Truck Service Depot is expected to strengthen and widen Ryder’s retail mobile maintenance business, Torque by Ryder, across Georgia. Following the transaction, Torque by Ryder retail mobile maintenance services will be available in 27 states, providing support across a diverse range of vehicle types. These include commercial trucks and trailers, delivery vans, refrigerated vehicles, construction and utility equipment, passenger and shuttle buses, forklifts, and emergency response vehicles.

Further, Truck Service Depot’s established presence in Georgia’s market enhances Ryder’s ability to support customers in high-velocity freight corridors and aligns with Ryder’s broader Southeast expansion strategy.

The acquisition builds on Ryder’s broader Southeast expansion strategy, which includes the latest investments in new truck rental and maintenance facilities in McDonough, GA, and Lebanon, TN. These initiatives reflect Ryder’s focus on serving high-growth logistics corridors with technology-enabled fleet solutions.

Tom Havens, president of Fleet Management Solutions at Ryder, stated, “With Truck Service Depot’s strong presence in Georgia and complementary mobile maintenance services in a growth market for Ryder, we are enhancing our ability to further offer flexible, rapid maintenance solutions to fleets across this growing freight corridor.”

Ryder’s Zacks Rank

Ryder currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Transportation sector may also considerExpeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) and LATAM Airlines Group LTM.

EXPD presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Expeditors has an expected earnings growth rate of 3.50% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 13.94%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EXPD’s 2025 earnings has moved 7.63% north in the past 60 days. Shares of Expeditors have gained 30.7% over the past six months.

LTM presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). LTM has an expected earnings growth rate of 52.63% for the current year. The company has a solid earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, and met in the remaining one, delivering an average beat of 29.84%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LTM’s 2025 earnings has moved 5.34% north in the past 60 days. LTM shares gained 32.5% in the past six months.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

