Ryder To Induct 4,000 Addl. BrightDrop Electric Vans To Its Fleet Through 2025

(RTTNews) - Logistics and transportation company Ryder System, Inc. (R) announced Monday its plan to introduce 4,000 BrightDrop Zevo 600 and Zevo 400 electric vans to its lease and rental fleet through 2025, with the first 200 to be ordered this year.

The expanded offering will enable Ryder customers to test and broaden their EV footprint, enhance the driver experience, and accelerate their sustainability initiatives.

The Zevo 600 and Zevo 400 electric vans boast a range of up to 250 miles on a full charge, and can support a payload of about 2,000 to 3,400 lbs.

Ryder plans to deploy model year 2023 Zevo 600 electric vans in its rental fleet in California, Dallas-Fort Worth, and New York City later this year.

The new 2024 Zevo 600 and Zevo 400 models for lease and rental customers are expected to be available as early as summer 2023 and into the first quarter of 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.