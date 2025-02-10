Ryder System a Top Ranked SAFE Dividend Stock With 2.0% Yield (R)

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Ryder System, Inc. is a member of the iShares S&P 1500 Index ETF (ITOT), and is also an underlying holding representing 0.35% of the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY), which holds $71,058,200 worth of R shares.
Ryder System, Inc. (Symbol: R) made the "Dividend Channel S.A.F.E. 25" list because of these qualities: S. Solid return — hefty yield and strong DividendRank characteristics; A. Accelerating amount — consistent dividend increases over time; F. Flawless history — never a missed or lowered dividend; E. Enduring — at least two decades of dividend payments.
The annualized dividend paid by Ryder System, Inc. is $3.24/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 02/18/2025. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for R, which the report stressed as being of key importance.
R operates in the Trucking sector, among companies like Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL), and J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT).
