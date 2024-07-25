News & Insights

Markets
R

Ryder System Reports Q2 Profit From Cont. Operation

July 25, 2024 — 07:26 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Ryder System, Inc. (R) Thursday reported second quarter profit, compared to loss last year, that reflected a non-cash FMS U.K. business exit charge.

Quarterly earnings were $126 million, while the company reported loss of $18 million a year ago. On adjusted basis earnings were $134 million. Earnings per share from continuing operations were $2.83, compared to loss per share of $0.39 last year. Non-GAAP earnings from continuing operation were $3.00.

Total revenue for the second quarter increased to $3.2 billion from $2.9 billion in the prior year.

Looking ahead to the full year 2024, the company expects adjusted ROE of 16-16.5 percent, and comparable non-GAAp earnings per share of $11.90 -$12.40.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

R

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.