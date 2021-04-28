Markets
Ryder System Raises FY21 Earnings Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, Ryder System, Inc. (R) raised its comparable earnings guidance for the full-year 2021 to a range of $5.50 to $5.90 per share from the prior forecast range of $4.15 to $4.65 per share.

The company also now projects reported earnings for the year in a range of $5.65 to $6.05 per share, up from the prior outlook range of $4.18 to $4.68 per share.

Further, Ryder established a second-quarter earnings forecast in a range of $1.63 to $1.73 per share, and comparable earnings from continuing operations in the range of $1.25 to $1.35 per share.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to earn $4.50 per share for the year and $1.05 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates usually exclude special items.

