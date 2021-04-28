Ryder System Raises FY21 Earnings Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, Ryder System, Inc. (R) raised its comparable earnings guidance for the full-year 2021 to a range of $5.50 to $5.90 per share from the prior forecast range of $4.15 to $4.65 per share.

The company also now projects reported earnings for the year in a range of $5.65 to $6.05 per share, up from the prior outlook range of $4.18 to $4.68 per share.

Further, Ryder established a second-quarter earnings forecast in a range of $1.63 to $1.73 per share, and comparable earnings from continuing operations in the range of $1.25 to $1.35 per share.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to earn $4.50 per share for the year and $1.05 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates usually exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.