Ryder System (R) Rewards Shareholders With 7% Dividend Hike

With economic activities gaining pace post the coronavirus-induced lows, the board of Ryder System R — one of the leading players in the Equipment and Leasing space — announced a 7% hike in its quarterly dividend, taking the total to 62 cents per share (annualized $2.48). The first instalment of the increased dividend will be paid out on Sep 16, 2022, to its shareholders as of Aug 22.

Ryder continued with dividend payouts even when the coronavirus-led situation was worse in the United States. As proof of its shareholder-friendly stance, R raised its quarterly dividend 3.6% to 58 cents per share last July.

The industry player has been rewarding its shareholders on its common stock with dividends for 46 consecutive years. The hiked dividend highlights Ryder’s commitment to boost shareholder value, and underscores its strong financial condition and bright prospects.

The improving freight market conditions in the United States represent a huge positive for Ryder, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), is being aided by favorable pricing in addition to strong rental and used vehicle sales. These factors should boost second-quarter 2022 results. Results are set to be released on Jul 27.

Investors always prefer an income-generating stock. Therefore, shareholders are always on the lookout for companies with a track record of consistent and incremental dividend payments to put their money on.

With the resumption of economic activities, many companies are resorting to shareholder-friendly measures. Other notable transportation companies to have cleared a dividend hike this year are Werner Enterprises WERN and Union Pacific Corporation UNP.

In May 2022, Werner announced an 8.3% hike in its quarterly dividend to 13 cents per share (annualized 52 cents). The first installment of the revised dividend will be paid on Jul 19, 2022, to its shareholders of record as of Jul 5.

Werner currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). WERN is gradually recovering from the pandemic slumps, thanks to improving freight market conditions in the United States. However, WERN’s weak liquidity position is a concern.

In May, Union Pacific’s board cleared a 10% hike in its dividend payout. The move underlines its sound financial health as it utilizes free cash flow for enhancing its shareholders’ returns.

Union Pacific, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3, upped its quarterly cash dividend to $1.30 per share ($5.20 annually) from $1.18. The new dividend was paid out on Jun 30, 2022, to its shareholders of record as of May 31, 2022. UNP expects its dividend payout of approximately 45% (of earnings) in 2022. It is also active on the buyback front.

