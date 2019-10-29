Markets
R

Ryder System Lowers FY19 Earnings Outlook - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, Ryder System Inc. (R) lowered its earnings outlook for fiscal 2019.

Ryder established its outlook for fourth-quarter reported earnings in a range of loss of $0.36 to $0.26 per share. The company also established its outlook for comparable earnings from continuing operations in a range of loss of $0.03 per share to earnings of $0.07 per share.

The fourth quarter reported and comparable earnings forecasts include $0.95 impact from change in residual value estimates. The outlook for the quarter includes an expected negative impact of between $0.08 and $0.13 associated with the adoption of the new lease accounting standard compared to a benefit of $0.08 in the year-earlier period.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to earn $1.60 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates usually exclude special items.

Ryder lowered its outlook for fiscal 2019 reported earnings to a range of $0.20 to $0.30 per share. In 2018, full-year earnings per share were $5.44.

The company also revised its forecast for fiscal 2019 comparable earnings per share from continuing operations to a range of $1.00 to $1.10. In 2018, full-year comparable earnings per share were $5.97.

The full-year reported and comparable earnings per share forecasts include $3.95 impact from change in residual value estimates.

The Street expects the company to report earnings of $5.61 per share for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

R

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular