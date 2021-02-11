Markets
Ryder System Issues 2021 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Ryder System, Inc. (R) said, for full year 2021, the company expects: comparable EPS in a range of $4.15 - $4.65; and operating revenue growth in mid-single digits. For the first quarter, the company projects comparable EPS in a range of $0.50 - $0.60.

Fourth quarter comparable profit per share from continuing operations was $0.83 (includes $0.38 one-time expense for frontline employee bonus) compared to a loss of $0.01, prior year. Total revenue was $2.2 billion, down 3% reflecting lower fuel revenue. Operating revenue was $1.8 billion, unchanged from prior year.

