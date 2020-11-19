Ryder System, Inc. (R) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 20, 2020

Ryder System, Inc. (R) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 20, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.56 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 18, 2020. Shareholders who purchased R prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that R has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $57.85, the dividend yield is 3.87%.

The previous trading day's last sale of R was $57.85, representing a -3.12% decrease from the 52 week high of $59.71 and a 155.75% increase over the 52 week low of $22.62.

R is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Amerco (UHAL) and Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR). R's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$3.86. Zacks Investment Research reports R's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -103.46%, compared to an industry average of -17.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the R Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to R through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have R as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN)

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY)

Invesco S&P Midcap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV)

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS)

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RFV with an increase of 32.29% over the last 100 days. XTN has the highest percent weighting of R at 3.18%.

