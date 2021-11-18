Ryder System, Inc. (R) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 19, 2021

Ryder System, Inc. (R) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.58 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased R prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.57% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $83.89, the dividend yield is 2.77%.

The previous trading day's last sale of R was $83.89, representing a -9.84% decrease from the 52 week high of $93.05 and a 51.04% increase over the 52 week low of $55.54.

R is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) and Amerco (UHAL). R's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.77. Zacks Investment Research reports R's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 3256.3%, compared to an industry average of 25%.

