Ryder System, Inc. (R) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 21, 2021

Ryder System, Inc. (R) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 21, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.56 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 18, 2021. Shareholders who purchased R prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that R has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $83.73, the dividend yield is 2.68%.

The previous trading day's last sale of R was $83.73, representing a -6.6% decrease from the 52 week high of $89.65 and a 175.34% increase over the 52 week low of $30.41.

R is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Amerco (UHAL) and Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR). R's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.69. Zacks Investment Research reports R's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 2297.53%, compared to an industry average of 22.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the R Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to R through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have R as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN)

First Trust Industrials AlphaDEX (FXR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XTN with an increase of 25.73% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of R at 2.83%.

