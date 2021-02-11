Ryder System, Inc. (R) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 12, 2021

Ryder System, Inc. (R) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.56 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased R prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that R has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of R was $69.14, representing a -1.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $70.23 and a 205.66% increase over the 52 week low of $22.62.

R is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Amerco (UHAL) and Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR). R's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$3.86. Zacks Investment Research reports R's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -102.45%, compared to an industry average of -2.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the R Dividend History page.

