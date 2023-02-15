Ryder System Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Ryder System Inc. (R) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $206 million, or $4.18 per share. This compares with $181 million, or $3.35 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Ryder System Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $192 million or $3.89 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.50 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.8% to $3.09 billion from $2.60 billion last year.

Ryder System Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $206 Mln. vs. $181 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $4.18 vs. $3.35 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.50 -Revenue (Q4): $3.09 Bln vs. $2.60 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.75 - $3.00

