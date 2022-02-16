Ryder System Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Ryder System Inc. (R) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $181.1M, or $3.35 per share. This compares with $25.6 million, or $0.48 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Ryder System Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $190.2 million or $3.52 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.6% to $2.60 billion from $2.21 billion last year.

Ryder System Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $181.1M. vs. $25.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.35 vs. $0.48 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.47 -Revenue (Q4): $2.60 Bln vs. $2.21 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.20 - $2.35

