Ryder System Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Ryder System Inc. (R) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $124 million, or $2.74 per share. This compares with $200 million, or $4.06 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Ryder System Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $134 million or $2.95 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.3% to $3.02 billion from $3.09 billion last year.

Ryder System Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $124 Mln. vs. $200 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.74 vs. $4.06 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.73 -Revenue (Q4): $3.02 Bln vs. $3.09 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.55 - $1.80

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.