Ryder System Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings of -$0.01 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Ryder System Inc. (R):

-Earnings: -$53.1 million in Q4 vs. $111.8 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.02 in Q4 vs. $2.12 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Ryder System Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$0.7 million or -$0.01 per share for the period. -Revenue: $2.28 billion in Q4 vs. $2.26 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $(-0.65) - $(-0.80)

