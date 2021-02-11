Ryder System Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Ryder System Inc. (R):

-Earnings: $25.6 million in Q4 vs. -$53.5 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.48 in Q4 vs. -$1.02 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Ryder System Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $43.9 million or $0.83 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.95 per share -Revenue: $2.21 billion in Q4 vs. $2.28 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.50 - $0.60

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.