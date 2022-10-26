Ryder System Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Ryder System Inc. (R) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $246.0M, or $4.82 per share. This compares with $138.1M, or $2.57 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Ryder System Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $227.3 million or $4.45 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.6% to $3.04 billion from $2.46 billion last year.

Ryder System Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $246.0M. vs. $138.1M. last year. -EPS (Q3): $4.82 vs. $2.57 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.65 -Revenue (Q3): $3.04 Bln vs. $2.46 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.18 - $3.38 Full year EPS guidance: $15.65 - $15.85

