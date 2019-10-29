Ryder System Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings of -$1.49 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Ryder System Inc. (R):

-Earnings: -$91.5 million in Q3 vs. $91.6 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.75 in Q3 vs. $1.73 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Ryder System Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$78.1 million or -$1.49 per share for the period. -Revenue: $2.22 billion in Q3 vs. $2.16 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: (-$0.03) to $0.07 Full year EPS guidance: $1.00 to $1.10

