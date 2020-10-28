Ryder System Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Ryder System Inc. (R):

-Earnings: $45.1 million in Q3 vs. -$91.5 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.85 in Q3 vs. -$1.75 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Ryder System Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $63.8 million or $1.21 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.32 per share -Revenue: $2.15 billion in Q3 vs. $2.22 billion in the same period last year.

