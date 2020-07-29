Ryder System Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Ryder System Inc. (R):

-Earnings: -$73.8 million in Q2 vs. $75.2 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.41 in Q2 vs. $1.43 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Ryder System Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$49.5 million or -$0.95 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$1.29 per share -Revenue: $1.90 billion in Q2 vs. $2.25 billion in the same period last year.

