Ryder System, Inc. Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For Next Year

Last week saw the newest quarterly earnings release from Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R), an important milestone in the company's journey to build a stronger business. Ryder System beat expectations by 7.1% with revenues of US$2.2b. It also surprised on the earnings front, with an unexpected statutory profit of US$0.68 per share a nice improvement on the losses that the analysts forecast. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:R Earnings and Revenue Growth October 30th 2020

After the latest results, the eight analysts covering Ryder System are now predicting revenues of US$8.72b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a satisfactory 2.8% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with Ryder System forecast to report a statutory profit of US$3.64 per share. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$8.49b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.70 in 2021. So it's pretty clear the analysts have mixed opinions on Ryder System after the latest results; even though they upped their revenue numbers, it came at the cost of a pretty serious reduction to per-share earnings expectations.

The analysts also upgraded Ryder System's price target 10% to US$54.86, implying that the higher sales are expected to generate enough value to offset the forecast decline in earnings. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Ryder System, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$68.00 and the most bearish at US$44.00 per share. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Ryder System's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 2.8%, compared to a historical growth rate of 7.3% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 8.9% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Ryder System is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates sales are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Ryder System going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Ryder System you should be aware of, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable.

