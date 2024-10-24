News & Insights

Markets
R

Ryder System Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

October 24, 2024 — 08:12 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Ryder System Inc. (R) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $143 million, or $3.25 per share. This compares with $160 million, or $3.44 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Ryder System Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $151 million or $3.44 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.3% to $3.168 billion from $2.924 billion last year.

Ryder System Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $143 Mln. vs. $160 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.25 vs. $3.44 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $3.168 Bln vs. $2.924 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.32 to $3.52 Full year EPS guidance: $11.90 to $12.10 Full year revenue guidance: Growth of ~7%

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

R

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.