News & Insights

Markets
R

Ryder System Guides FY25 Below Estimates - Update

February 12, 2025 — 07:52 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, Ryder System, Inc. (R) initiated its earnings, comparable earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2025, below Estimates. The company also provided outlook for the first quarter, in line with view.

For the first quarter, the company expects earnings in a range of $2.15 to $2.40 per share and comparable earnings in a range of $2.30 to $2.55 per share.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $2.53 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates usually exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, the company now projects earnings in a range of $12.40 to $13.40 per share and comparable earnings in a range of $13.00 to $14.00 per share on total revenue growth of about 2 percent and operating revenue growth of about 2 percent.

The Street is looking for earnings of $13.46 per share on revenue growth of 6.88 percent to $13.62 billion for the year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

R

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.