Ryder System Guides FY24 Adj. EPS In Line With Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, Ryder System, Inc. (R) initiated its earnings, comparable earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2024. The company also provided financial outlook for the first quarter.

For fiscal 2024, the company now projects earnings in a range of $10.70 to $11.70 per share and comparable earnings in a range of $11.50 to $12.50 per share on total revenue growth of about 13 percent and operating revenue growth of about 13 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $11.91 per share on revenue growth of 5.5 percent to $12.38 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates usually exclude special items.

For the first quarter, the company expects earnings in a range of $1.28 to $1.53 per share and comparable earnings in a range of $1.55 to $1.80 per share. The Street is looking for earnings of $2.68 per share for the quarter.

