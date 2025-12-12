Markets
R

Ryder System CEO Robert Sanchez To Retire; John Diez Named Successor

December 12, 2025 — 07:39 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Logistics and transportation company Ryder System, Inc. (R) announced Friday that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Robert Sanchez will retire on March 31, 2026. As part of the succession plan approved by the company's board of directors, Ryder's President and Chief Operating Officer John Diez will assume the CEO role, effective March 31, 2026.

Diez was also elected to the company's board of directors, effective March 31, 2026.

Sanchez, who was named Ryder CEO in January 2013 and chairman of the board in May 2013, will assume the role of executive chair of the company's board of directors to ensure a smooth transition.

Diez has served as president and chief operating officer since January 1, 2025 and oversaw the operations of the company's three business segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). Previously, he served as executive vice president and chief financial officer, managing all financial functions.

During his tenure with Ryder since 2002, Diez was also president of Ryder's fleet management business, leading all areas of fleet operations and maintenance, as well as president of the company's dedicated transportation business unit where he led strong revenue growth and improved business returns.

Prior to his tenure at Ryder, he began his career in the audit practice of KPMG LLP.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

R

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.