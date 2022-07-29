Ryder System Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for R

In trading on Friday, shares of Ryder System, Inc. (Symbol: R) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $77.74, changing hands as high as $78.70 per share. Ryder System, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of R shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, R's low point in its 52 week range is $61.71 per share, with $93.05 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $78.37.

