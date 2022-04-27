Markets
R

Ryder System Boosts FY22 Outlook - Update

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, Ryder System, Inc. (R) raised its earnings, comparable earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2022. The company also provided financial outlook for the second quarter.

For fiscal 2022, the company now projects earnings in a range of $12.83 to $13.83 per share and comparable earnings in a range of $13.00 to $14.00 per share on revenue growth of about 17 percent and operating revenue growth of about 14 percent.

Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $10.40 to $11.40 per share and comparable earnings in the range of $11.00 to $12.00 per share on revenue and operating revenue growth of about 10 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $11.60 per share on revenue growth of 12.6 percent to $10.88 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates usually exclude special items.

For the second quarter, the company expects earnings in a range of $3.97 to $4.22 per share and comparable earnings in a range of $3.50 to $3.75 per share. The Street is looking for earnings of $2.90 per share for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

R

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular