Ryder System About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (R)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/19/21, Ryder System, Inc. (Symbol: R) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.58, payable on 12/17/21. As a percentage of R's recent stock price of $86.01, this dividend works out to approximately 0.67%, so look for shares of Ryder System, Inc. to trade 0.67% lower — all else being equal — when R shares open for trading on 11/19/21.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from R is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.70% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of R shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, R's low point in its 52 week range is $55.54 per share, with $93.05 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $86.01.

In Wednesday trading, Ryder System, Inc. shares are currently off about 0.4% on the day.

