Is Ryder Stock Attractive After Its 2026 Rally and Earnings Beat?

Ryder System (R) has given investors plenty to assess after a sharp 2026 rally and another quarter of earnings growth. Shares are up 39.9% year to date, reflecting better execution and improving used vehicle conditions.

The case is not one-sided. Ryder’s earnings momentum, valuation discount and cash returns support investor interest, but leverage, economic uncertainty and a weaker momentum profile argue for selectivity.

Ryder’s Earnings Beat Strengthens the Bull Case

Ryder reported second-quarter 2026 comparable earnings per share of $3.73, up 12.4% year over year. The result exceeded the consensus estimate, with the latest EPS surprise at 0.8%.

Total revenues rose 5% year over year to $3.35 billion. Fleet Management Solutions was a key driver, with earnings before taxes increasing 20% to $150 million on better contractual business performance and improved used vehicle sales.

Management also raised full-year comparable EPS guidance to $14.40-$14.80 from the prior range of $14.05-$14.80. The higher outlook supports the view that Ryder’s contractual portfolio and strategic initiatives are translating into earnings growth.

R Trades Below Key Sales Valuation Benchmarks

Ryder trades at 0.68X forward 12-month price-to-sales, well below 2.33X for its Zacks sub-industry, 1.45X for the broader transportation sector and 4.97X for the S&P 500.

That discount supports the value argument, especially for investors comparing Ryder with other transportation names. XPO, Inc. XPO is tied more directly to asset-based less-than-truckload freight transportation, while J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. JBHT offers a broader freight and logistics model across North America.

Still, Ryder’s own history tempers the valuation case. The stock is also trading at the high end of its five-year price-to-sales range, which has run from 0.28X to 0.68X, with a median of 0.42X.

Ryder’s Cash Returns Reward Shareholders

Ryder returned $406 million to shareholders through dividends and buybacks in the first half of 2026. That followed $664 million returned in 2025, $456 million in 2024 and $465 million in 2023.

Since 2021, Ryder has repurchased 26% of its outstanding shares and increased its quarterly dividend by 74%. The latest dividend increase was 11%, marking the fourth straight year of a double-digit raise.

Ryder System, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ryder System, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Ryder System, Inc. Quote

Buybacks can strengthen per-share earnings when supported by durable cash flow. Ryder’s first-half free cash flow rose to $684 million from $461 million a year earlier, giving the company room to reward shareholders while funding fleet replacement and contractual growth.

R’s Debt Burden Limits the Upside

The balance sheet remains the main offset. Ryder exited the second quarter with $219 million in cash and cash equivalents against $7.46 billion in total debt, including the current portion.

Its current ratio of 0.65 also reflects limited short-term liquidity flexibility. That matters for a capital-intensive leasing model that requires steady investment in vehicles and equipment.

The risk is not immediate distress, but sensitivity. If economic conditions weaken or funding costs stay restrictive, elevated leverage could narrow Ryder’s room to maneuver.

Ryder’s Price Target Leaves Moderate Potential

Ryder’s $303 price target compares with the reported share price of $267.68. That implies about 13.2% appreciation potential from that level.

The upside is meaningful, but not overwhelming after the stock’s 39.9% year-to-date gain. Investors are no longer looking at a neglected setup.

Industry positioning also adds caution. Ryder’s industry sits in the bottom 32% of the Zacks Industry Rank, limiting the broader near-term backdrop even as company-specific execution has improved.

R’s Signals Favor Patience Over Aggression

The bottom line: Ryder’s earnings growth, value profile and shareholder returns keep the stock on the radar, but the rally has already priced in part of the improvement.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), which supports a measured stance rather than an aggressive near-term buying call. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Ryder’s Value Score of A and VGM Score of A strengthen the valuation case. Its Growth Score of B points to improving earnings prospects, while the Momentum Score of D cautions against chasing the stock after its strong advance.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ryder System, Inc. (R) : Free Stock Analysis Report

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

XPO, Inc. (XPO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.