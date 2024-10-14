Ryder Reaches 52-Week High: What's Supporting the Stock?

Shares of Ryder System R scaled a 52-week high of $150.95 in the trading session on Oct. 11, 2024, before closing a tad lower at $150.72.

The company’s shares have gained 31.9% over the past six months, steadily outperforming the 21.4% rise of the industry it belongs to.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Why the Uptick in the Ryder Stock?

Ryder’s bottom line has been benefiting from its consistent efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and share buybacks are appreciative. In 2022, Ryder paid dividends of $123 million and repurchased shares worth $557 million. In 2023, Ryder paid dividends of $128 million and repurchased shares worth $337 million. During the first six months of 2024, Ryder paid dividends of $66 million and repurchased shares worth $141 million. Such shareholder-friendly moves indicate the company’s commitment to creating value for shareholders and underline its confidence in its business.

Highlighting its pro-investor stance,on July 12, 2024, Ryder’s board of directors approved a dividend hike of 14.1%, thereby raising its quarterly cash dividend to 81 cents per share ($3.24 annualized) from 71 cents ($2.84 annualized). The raised dividend will be paid out on Sept. 20, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Aug. 19. The move reflects R’s intention to utilize free cash to enhance its shareholders’ returns.

This marks Ryder’s 192nd consecutive quarterly cash dividend. Notably, Ryder has been making uninterrupted dividend payments for more than 48 years. This highlights its financial bliss.

Further, Ryder has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company's earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 12.37%. Ryder has updated its 2024 adjusted earnings per share guidance between $11.90 and $12.40 compared with the prior guided range of $11.75-$12.50. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.20 lies within the updated guidance.

For 2024, the company has raised the lower end of its adjusted ROE (return on equity) guidance in the 16%-16.5% band (prior view: 15.5%-16.5%).

Ryder's cost-cutting initiatives in response to the weak freight market conditions are also commendable. Notably, the company has reduced its 2024 capital expenditure guidance to around $2.9 billion from the $3.2 billion expected previously.

Higher free cash flow generation expectation (this reflects lower capital spending due to softer lease sales activity) for the full year is an added positive. For 2024, Ryder now expects to generate $150-$250 million of free cash flow, which marks an improvement of almost $400 million from the prior expectation of $(175)-$(275) million.

The positivity surrounding the stock is evident from the fact that the Zacks Consensus Estimate for full-year earnings has been revised upward by 0.3% over the past 90 days.

R’s Zacks Rank

Currently, Ryder carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the Zacks Transportation sector are Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. ( EXPD ) and Wabtec Corporation WAB. Each stock presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

EXPD has an expected earnings growth rate of 22.42% for 2024. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EXPD 2024 earnings has been revised 1.3% upward over the past 90 days. Shares of EXPD have gained 5.4% in the past six months.

WAB Lease has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company's earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters (missed the mark in the remaining quarter), delivering an average surprise of 11.83%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WAB’s 2024 earnings has been revised 3.3% upward over the past 90 days. WAB has an expected earnings growth rate of 25.34% for 2024. Shares of WAB have gained 48.1% so far this year.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Ryder System, Inc. (R) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.