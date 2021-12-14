Ryder (R) to Buy Whiplash, Expand E-Commerce Fulfillment Network

Ryder System R recently entered into a definitive agreement to acquire omnichannel fulfillment and logistics service provider, Whiplash, for approximately $480 million in cash. The move is prudent given the pandemic-induced rise in demand for e-commerce.



The acquisition will expand Ryder’s e-commerce fulfillment network by adding Whiplash's 19 dedicated and multi-client warehouses totaling nearly seven million square feet, which provide access to key port operations and gateway markets.



Ryder’s chairman and CEO, Robert Sanchez, said, "The acquisition of Whiplash is consistent with our strategy to accelerate growth in our higher-return supply chain business.” Whiplash’s facilities, operations, technology, and warehouse automation and robotics are expected to be integrated into Ryder’s e-commerce fulfillment solution within its supply chain solutions business unit. The company intends to retain Whiplash’s executive team and workforce.

The transaction is expected to add approximately $480 million to R’s gross revenues in the supply chain solutions business segment in 2022. It is anticipated to boost the company’s earnings in 2022, following completion of the acquisition this year-end or early next year, subject to customary closing conditions.



The buyout will expand Ryder’s footprint with new facilities in Chino, CA; City of Industry, CA; Long Beach, CA; Jacksonville, FL; Savannah, GA; Newark, NJ; Secaucus, NJ; Clifton, NJ; Columbus, OH; Salt Lake City, UT; and Sumner, WA. It also strengthens the company’s port presence in all four corners of the United States.



The acquisition is expected to help Ryder deliver to 100% of the United States within two days and 60% of the United States within one day.

