Ryder (R) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Ryder (R) closed at $74.24, marking a -0.04% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.37% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.47%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.07%.

Heading into today, shares of the truck leasing company had gained 6.85% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's loss of 6.82% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.82% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Ryder as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 26, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Ryder to post earnings of $3.70 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 45.1%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.93 billion, up 19.35% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $14.97 per share and revenue of $11.78 billion, which would represent changes of +56.26% and +21.9%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ryder. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Ryder is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Ryder's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.96. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.85.

The Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow R in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



