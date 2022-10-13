Ryder (R) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Ryder (R) closed the most recent trading day at $78.78, moving -0.84% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.6% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.83%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Coming into today, shares of the truck leasing company had gained 5.72% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 15.62%, while the S&P 500 lost 12.9%.

Ryder will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 26, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.70, up 45.1% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.93 billion, up 19.35% from the year-ago period.

R's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $14.97 per share and revenue of $11.78 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +56.26% and +21.9%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ryder. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Ryder currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Ryder has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.31 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.88, so we one might conclude that Ryder is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 145, putting it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



