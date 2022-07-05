Ryder (R) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Ryder (R) closed at $71.30 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.1% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.17%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the truck leasing company had lost 14.02% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 8.1% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.79% in that time.

Ryder will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 27, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Ryder to post earnings of $4.10 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 70.83%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.85 billion, up 19.64% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $14.38 per share and revenue of $11.47 billion, which would represent changes of +50.1% and +18.74%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ryder. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.73% higher within the past month. Ryder currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Ryder currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.01. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.13, which means Ryder is trading at a discount to the group.

The Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

