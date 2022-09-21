Ryder (R) Stock Moves -0.79%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Ryder (R) closed at $71.65, marking a -0.79% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.71%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.7%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the truck leasing company had lost 10.33% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's loss of 11.11% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 8.68% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Ryder as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 26, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Ryder to post earnings of $3.70 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 45.1%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.93 billion, up 19.35% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $14.97 per share and revenue of $11.78 billion. These totals would mark changes of +56.26% and +21.9%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Ryder. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Ryder currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Ryder has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.82 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.59.

The Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 16, putting it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



