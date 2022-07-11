Ryder (R) Stock Moves -0.53%: What You Should Know

Ryder (R) closed at $71.97 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.53% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.15%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.52%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the truck leasing company had lost 6.56% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 5.79% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.08% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Ryder as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 27, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.10, up 70.83% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.85 billion, up 19.64% from the year-ago period.

R's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $14.48 per share and revenue of $11.47 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +51.15% and +18.74%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ryder. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.7% higher. Ryder is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Ryder currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.4.

The Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

