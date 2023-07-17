Ryder (R) Rewards Shareholders With 14.5% Dividend Hike

The board of Ryder System R announced a 14.5% hike in its quarterly dividend, taking the total to 71 cents per share (annualized $2.84). With economic activities gaining pace post COVID-19-induced lows, (R), one of the leading players in the Equipment and Leasing space, decided to reward shareholders with this double-digit dividend hike. The first instalment of the increased dividend will be paid out on Sep 15, 2023, to shareholders as of Aug 21.

Ryder continued with dividend payouts even when the COVID-19 situation was grim in the United States. As proof of its shareholder-friendly stance, R raised its quarterly dividend 3.6% to 58 cents per share last July.

The company has been rewarding shareholders on its common stock with dividends for 47 consecutive years. This is, however, Ryder’s 188th consecutive quarterly cash dividend payment.

Ryder, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), is being hurt by increased capital expenditures and weak liquidity. These factors are likely to hurt its second-quarter 2023 results. Results are set to be released on Jul 26.

