Ryder (R) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2025, Ryder (R) reported revenue of $3.18 billion, down 0.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.59, compared to $3.45 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.25 billion, representing a surprise of -2.18%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -1.91%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.66.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Commercial rental - Rental Utilization - Power Units : 72% compared to the 71% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 72% compared to the 71% average estimate based on two analysts. Operating Revenue- Fleet Management Solutions : $1.3 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.31 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.8%.

: $1.3 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.31 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.8%. Operating Revenue- Dedicated Transportation Solutions : $452 million versus $459.04 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.2% change.

: $452 million versus $459.04 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.2% change. Operating Revenue- Supply Chain Solutions : $1.04 billion compared to the $1.08 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3% year over year.

: $1.04 billion compared to the $1.08 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3% year over year. Revenues- Fleet Management Solutions : $1.47 billion versus $1.48 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.3% change.

: $1.47 billion versus $1.48 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.3% change. Revenues- Supply Chain Solutions : $1.38 billion compared to the $1.44 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.1% year over year.

: $1.38 billion compared to the $1.44 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.1% year over year. Revenues- Fleet Management Solutions- SelectCare and other : $163 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $169.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.6%.

: $163 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $169.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.6%. Revenues- Eliminations : $-238 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $-266.39 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.2%.

: $-238 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $-266.39 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.2%. Revenues- Fleet Management Solutions- Commercial rental : $237 million versus $230.25 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.8% change.

: $237 million versus $230.25 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.8% change. Revenues- Fleet Management Solutions- ChoiceLease : $897 million versus $905.34 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.8% change.

: $897 million versus $905.34 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.8% change. Revenues- Fleet Management Solutions- Fuel services : $169 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $176.51 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.5%.

: $169 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $176.51 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.5%. Revenues- Dedicated Transportation Solutions: $565 million versus $591.3 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.1% change.

Here is how Ryder performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Ryder have returned +11.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

