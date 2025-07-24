Ryder (R) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2025, Ryder (R) reported revenue of $3.19 billion, up 0.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.32, compared to $3.00 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.5% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.17 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.11, the EPS surprise was +6.75%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Commercial rental - Rental Utilization - Power Units : 70% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 68%.

: 70% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 68%. Operating Revenue- Fleet Management Solutions : $1.29 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.29 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.9%.

: $1.29 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.29 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.9%. Operating Revenue- Dedicated Transportation Solutions : $470 million compared to the $460.58 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.1% year over year.

: $470 million compared to the $460.58 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.1% year over year. Operating Revenue- Supply Chain Solutions : $1.02 billion compared to the $1.02 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3% year over year.

: $1.02 billion compared to the $1.02 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3% year over year. Revenues- Fleet Management Solutions : $1.47 billion compared to the $1.47 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.7% year over year.

: $1.47 billion compared to the $1.47 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.7% year over year. Revenues- Supply Chain Solutions : $1.37 billion compared to the $1.36 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.9% year over year.

: $1.37 billion compared to the $1.36 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.9% year over year. Revenues- Fleet Management Solutions- SelectCare and other : $178 million versus $178.55 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.1% change.

: $178 million versus $178.55 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.1% change. Revenues- Eliminations : $-250 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $-261.4 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.1%.

: $-250 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $-261.4 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.1%. Revenues- Fleet Management Solutions- Commercial rental : $239 million compared to the $227.44 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.1% year over year.

: $239 million compared to the $227.44 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.1% year over year. Revenues- Fleet Management Solutions- ChoiceLease : $871 million compared to the $880.92 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.8% year over year.

: $871 million compared to the $880.92 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.8% year over year. Revenues- Fleet Management Solutions- Fuel services : $179 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $181.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.4%.

: $179 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $181.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.4%. Revenues- Dedicated Transportation Solutions: $606 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $604.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.6%.

Here is how Ryder performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Ryder have returned +10.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

