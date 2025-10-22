Ryder (R) Q3 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Analysts on Wall Street project that Ryder (R) will announce quarterly earnings of $3.56 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 3.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $3.22 billion, increasing 1.7% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 1.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Ryder metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Revenue- Fleet Management Solutions' reaching $1.29 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +0.9% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating Revenue- Dedicated Transportation Solutions' of $473.84 million. The estimate points to a change of -2.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Operating Revenue- Supply Chain Solutions' to reach $1.04 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Supply Chain Solutions (SCS)- Subcontracted transportation and fuel' at $351.45 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Fleet Management Solutions' will reach $1.48 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +0.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Fleet Management Solutions- SelectCare and other' stands at $180.47 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.3%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Dedicated Transportation Solutions' will reach $619.79 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.1%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Fleet Management Solutions- Commercial rental' should come in at $238.57 million. The estimate suggests a change of -5% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Fleet Management Solutions- ChoiceLease' should arrive at $873.62 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.9%.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Fleet Management Solutions- Fuel services' to come in at $186.39 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.4%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Supply Chain Solutions' will likely reach $1.39 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.4%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Commercial rental - Rental Utilization - Power Units' will reach 71.5%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 71.0% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Ryder have demonstrated returns of -0.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change.

