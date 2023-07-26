Ryder (R) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, Ryder (R) reported revenue of $2.88 billion, down 4.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.61, compared to $4.43 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.89% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.97, the EPS surprise was +21.55%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Ryder performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Commercial rental - End of period fleet count : 39200 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 41645.89.

: 39200 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 41645.89. Revenues- Fleet Management Solutions- Choice Lease : $781 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $786.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.7%.

: $781 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $786.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.7%. Revenues- Fleet Management Solutions- Commercial rental : $301 million compared to the $312.77 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.7% year over year.

: $301 million compared to the $312.77 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.7% year over year. Revenues- Fleet Management Solutions : $1.46 billion compared to the $1.55 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10% year over year.

: $1.46 billion compared to the $1.55 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10% year over year. Revenues- Supply Chain Solutions : $1.18 billion versus $1.22 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.4% change.

: $1.18 billion versus $1.22 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.4% change. Revenues- Fleet Management Solutions- Fuel services and ChoiceLease liability insurance : $205 million compared to the $279.05 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -34.7% year over year.

: $205 million compared to the $279.05 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -34.7% year over year. Operating Revenue- Fleet Management Solutions : $1.25 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.27 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.1%.

: $1.25 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.27 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.1%. Operating Revenue- Supply Chain Solutions : $865 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $864.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.3%.

: $865 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $864.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.3%. Operating Revenue- Dedicated Transportation Solutions : $327 million versus $317.22 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7% change.

: $327 million versus $317.22 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7% change. Revenues- Fleet Management Solutions- SelectCare and other : $172 million compared to the $167.14 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.1% year over year.

: $172 million compared to the $167.14 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.1% year over year. Revenues- Dedicated Transportation Solutions: $440 million versus $447.73 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.3% change.

Shares of Ryder have returned +9.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

