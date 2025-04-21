Ryder (R) Q1 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

In its upcoming report, Ryder (R) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.40 per share, reflecting an increase of 12.2% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $3.17 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.4%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Ryder metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts expect 'Operating Revenue- Fleet Management Solutions' to come in at $1.29 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating Revenue- Dedicated Transportation Solutions' of $449.93 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Revenue- Supply Chain Solutions' will reach $1.00 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.3%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Supply Chain Solutions (SCS)- Subcontracted transportation and fuel' reaching $333.15 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Fleet Management Solutions' will reach $1.49 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.3%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Fleet Management Solutions- SelectCare and other' to reach $174.34 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.1% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Dedicated Transportation Solutions' at $594.44 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.6%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Fleet Management Solutions- Commercial rental' should arrive at $244.57 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.9% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Fleet Management Solutions- ChoiceLease' should come in at $874.20 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.8%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Fleet Management Solutions- Fuel services' stands at $195.93 million. The estimate points to a change of -4% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Supply Chain Solutions' will likely reach $1.34 billion. The estimate points to a change of +2.7% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Earnings from before income taxes- Fleet Management Solutions' will reach $100.21 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $100 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Ryder here>>>



Shares of Ryder have experienced a change of -2.2% in the past month compared to the -5.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), R is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ryder System, Inc. (R) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.