Ryder (R) Opens Last-Mile Delivery Hubs in Nashville & Boise

Amid continued rise in e-commerce demand, Ryder System R has expanded its last-mile delivery (last step of the delivery process) channel with new distribution centers in Nashville, TN and Boise, ID. Ryder Last Mile caters to delivery needs for big and bulky goods such as large appliances, furniture, exercise equipment and the likes.



Earlier this month, R opened a 70,000-square-feet multi-client facility near Boise in Caldwell, ID. In February, the company opened a multi-client warehouse in Smyrna, TN, near downtown Nashville. The 100,000-square-feet warehouse has substantial room for expansion to accommodate customer growth, as well as seasonal and market fluctuations. The two markets have easy access to highways and rail networks and increase speed-to-market.



Steve Sensing, Ryder’s president of supply chain solutions, said, "We made the decision to invest in the Nashville and Boise markets for this latest expansion of our last-mile delivery network because it aligns with our broader strategy to continually position our customers closer to their end-consumers."

Ryder System, Inc. Price

Ryder System, Inc. price | Ryder System, Inc. Quote

The Ryder Last Mile network has more than 100 additional locations and covers 95% of the United States, including Puerto Rico and Hawaii, within a two-day time frame.



Ryder focuses on enhancing customer experience for Ryder Last Mile by investing significantly in technology. One such technology, RyderView, enables customers to track orders in real time and take deliveries at their convenient timings.

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Ryder sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Some other top-ranked stocks within the broader Transportation sector are as follows:



Golar LNG Limited GLNG flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. The company has a stellar earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 49.8%.



Shares of Golar LNG have rallied more than 100% in a year’s time.



Star Bulk Carriers SBLK carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company’s earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the preceding four quarters, while missing in the other two. The average miss was 2%.



Shares of Star Bulk have gained more than 68% in a year’s time.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.