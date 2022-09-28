Ryder (R) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Ryder (R) closed at $76.91, marking a +0.83% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.97%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.88%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.25%.

Heading into today, shares of the truck leasing company had lost 4.01% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's loss of 14.61% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.93% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Ryder as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 26, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.70, up 45.1% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.93 billion, up 19.35% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $14.97 per share and revenue of $11.78 billion, which would represent changes of +56.26% and +21.9%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ryder. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Ryder is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Ryder is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.09. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.77.

The Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 21, which puts it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock And 4 Runners Up



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Ryder System, Inc. (R): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.