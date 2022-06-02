Ryder (R) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Ryder (R) closed at $80.44, marking a +1.12% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.84% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.74%.

Coming into today, shares of the truck leasing company had gained 5.06% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 1.15%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.5%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Ryder as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 27, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Ryder to post earnings of $3.74 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 55.83%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.84 billion, up 19.23% from the prior-year quarter.

R's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $13.99 per share and revenue of $11.45 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +46.03% and +18.48%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ryder. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.71% higher within the past month. Ryder currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Ryder's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.69. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.35, which means Ryder is trading at a discount to the group.

The Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.